Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam attack: UK foreign secy speaks to Jaishankar, Pak Deputy PM Dar

Pahalgam attack: UK foreign secy speaks to Jaishankar, Pak Deputy PM Dar

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the British foreign secretary emphasised the need for de-escalation of the situation

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister | Image: X/@DavidLammy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy India's policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism while discussing the "cross-border" links to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

As relations between New Delhi and Islamabad reeled under severe strain following Tuesday's terror attack that killed 26 civilians, Lammy also spoke to Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the British foreign secretary emphasised the need for de-escalation of the situation.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific Pahalgam attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

 

Following his phone conversation with the British foreign secretary, Jaishankar said he underlined the importance of "zero tolerance" for terrorism.

Also Read

Indian Navy

Pahalgam attack: Navy gets 'combat-ready' as firing across LoC continues

Jitendra Singh

PM Modi monitoring situation in J&K post terror attack: Jitendra Singh

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM discusses 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam with UK foreign secy

Aadil Thokar, Aadil, Thokar, Pahalgam terror attack

Pak wants Russian, Chinese involvement in Pahalgam terror attack probe

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Exit deadline ends, Pakistan citizens bid tearful goodbyes, rush home

"Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of the UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister Dar spoke to Lammy and "reiterated Pakistan's unwavering resolve to defend its national interests while continuing to promote peace and stability in the region".

Dar is also Pakistan's foreign minister.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, in a post on 'X', said Dar apprised Lammy about India's "unilateral" measures including "illegal decision" to put Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said it is a "clear violation" of New Delhi's international obligations.

It said Lammy "emphasised the importance of de-escalating the situation through dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues".

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war".

The Jaishankar-Lammy phone conversation came three days after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the "barbaric" terror attack in Pahalgam.

In the last few days, several world leaders spoke to PM Modi to condemn the terror attack.

The leaders who dialled Modi include US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch PM Dick Schoof, US Vice President J D Vance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also spoke to Modi.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rafale, Aircraft

India, France to sign Rs 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale aircraft on Monday

Gaza airstrike, strike

Israeli jets strike Beirut's southern suburbs for 3rd time since ceasefire

Marco Rubio

Russia-Ukraine peace deal needs to happen soon, says Marco Rubio

moscow

Suspect in killing of Russian general claims he was paid by Ukraine: Russia

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia launches nearly 150 drones in major overnight assault on Ukraine

Topics : Pahalgam attack S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon