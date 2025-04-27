Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia-Ukraine peace deal needs to happen soon, says Marco Rubio

Russia-Ukraine peace deal needs to happen soon, says Marco Rubio

"It needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it's not going to come to fruition," Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press" program

Marco Rubio

Rubio spoke a day after President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Rome during the funeral of Pope Francis to revive faltering efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine needs to happen soon, adding that the Trump administration will spend the coming week trying to determine whether to continue as a mediator. 
"It needs to happen soon. We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it's not going to come to fruition," Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. 
"This week is going to be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we don't want to continue to be involved in, or if it's time to sort of focus on some other issues," he said. 
 
Rubio spoke a day after President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met in Rome during the funeral of Pope Francis to revive faltering efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine. 

Zelenskiy said the meeting could prove historic if it delivers the kind of peace he is hoping for, and a White House spokesperson called it "very productive." Rubio said Washington has held off imposing sanctions on Russia to allow diplomacy to work but warned that Trump has options for dealing with any party that resists a peace deal. 
"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't come to fruition, then as a nation state, there are options that we have for those who we hold responsible for not wanting the peace," the secretary of state said. "But we prefer not to get to that stage yet, because we think it closes the door to diplomacy." U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he worries that Trump will "cave in to Putin." "To just abandon Ukraine, after all the sacrifice that they made, after so much loss of life, and with the rallying of the whole West against Putin, it would just be a moral tragedy," Schumer said on CNN's "State of the Union." Schumer said siding with Russia in the conflict would tear apart alliances with Europe and embolden dictators around the world. 
 

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

