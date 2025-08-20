Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia's war in Ukraine: Leavitt

Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia's war in Ukraine: Leavitt

Trump doubled India's tariff rate to 50 per cent for its continuous purchase of Russian energy at a time when the US President has been trying to broker a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine

Donald Trump, Trump

Ever since India and Pakistan agreed to an understanding to stop all firing and military actions in May, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was able to stop the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on India to stop Russia from pursuing war in Ukraine.
 
Trump doubled India's tariff rate to 50 per cent for its continuous purchase of Russian energy at a time when the US President has been trying to broker a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine. 
Leavitt made these remarks during the press briefing and said, "Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He's taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place."
 
 

Trump meets Ukrainian President, European leaders

 
On Monday, Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and seven European leaders at the White House, discussing ways to put an end to the war in Ukraine. Speaking on Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy, Leavitt said that Trump wishes to bring peace as soon as possible. She further said, "The president wants to move and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible... With all of those European leaders leaving the White House, including the NATO Secretary General, they all agree that this is a great first step. And it's a good thing that these two leaders are going to be sitting down together, and the president expects that to happen." 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders southern border wall painted black to deter migrant crossings

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rules out US troops in Ukraine, keeps air security option open

tiktok, US tiktok ban, appstore

White House launches TikTok account as Trump's deadline to ban app looms

US President Donald Trump

Trump moves to use presidential power to help party in 2026 midterms

Donald Trump

Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

 
Leavitt also reiterated the White House's claim that if Trump were president, the war would never have happened. She also highlighted Trump's dedication to ending the war, adding that the US President has spent a lot of time and energy on this effort.
 

Leveraged trade to stop India-Pakistan conflict: Trump

 
Leavitt also reiterated Trump's previous claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan following the tensions that emerged after Operation Sindoor (a coordinated missile strike at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).
 
Speaking during the press briefing, she said that the US President Trump was proud of the peace deals and leveraged trade to end the Indo-Pakistan conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. She said, "[For] India and Pakistan [conflict], he [Trump] used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end. So I know he's very proud of all of these achievements, and I know he's very honoured to serve as the president of the United States and to restore peace around the world."
 
Ever since India and Pakistan agreed to an understanding to stop all firing and military actions in May, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was able to stop the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. While India has consistently denied any interference, Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir thanked Trump for stopping the conflict. 
 

More From This Section

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering rules under GST 2.0 overhaulpremium

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

India, US negotiating agreement to liberalise trade in goods: Minister

FitchRatings

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

Exports to 8 of top 20 hubs decline in April-July, shows govt datapremium

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Parliamentary panel for export policy reset, manufacturing focus

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon