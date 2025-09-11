Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Will sort out trade deal with India if it stops buying Russian oil: Lutnick

Will sort out trade deal with India if it stops buying Russian oil: Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Washington will sort out a trade deal with India only if it halts Russian oil imports, even as India continues purchases in national interest

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says India is a key partner in manufacturing and trade, even as high tariffs and tech collaboration remain top agenda points.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the US is looking to shift a broad array of industries to India at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025 on Monday, June 3, 2025 | Photo: X@USISPForum

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday said Washington will finalise a trade deal with India as soon as New Delhi stops buying Russian oil.
 
“Well, we’re going to sort out India, once it stops buying Russian oil,” Lutnick told CNBC.
 
His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reignited hopes of trade talks, saying they were looking forward to concluding discussions soon. Washington has also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a punitive 25 per cent duty for importing Russian crude oil.
 

Also Read

Adani Ports

Adani Group ports to bar vessels facing sanctions from the US, UK, and EU

india eu trade negotiations

A green industrial policy for CBAM key to securing India-EU FTA benefits

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock market close: Sensex adds 124 pts, Nifty at 25,005; oil & gas, bank shares gain; IT, auto dip

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani bid to end bribery case stalls amid volatile US-India relations

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico's new tariffs on Asian imports aim to counter US trade pressures

Earlier comments on India-US talks

Last week, in an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick said India would soon be at the negotiating table. “So, I think yes, in a month or two months, I think India is going to be at the table, and they’re going to say they’re sorry, and they’re going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump,” he said.
 
He added that it would then be up to President Trump to decide how he wanted to deal with Prime Minister Modi.

India stands firm on Russian oil

Despite repeated demands from Trump and his administration, India has maintained that it will continue buying Russian oil to safeguard its national interest.
 
Imports of Russian oil have remained steady, even increasing in early September. According to data from global shipping analytics firm Kpler, crude oil shipments from Russia to India averaged 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first nine days of the month, up from 1.49 million bpd in August.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

United Nations

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

Topics : Trump tariffs India Russia US India relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon