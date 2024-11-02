Business Standard
PM Modi holds talks with Greece counterpart to strengthen bilateral ties

An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges.

An official statement said on Saturday that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.

In his call to Modi, Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections.

They reviewed the progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in a follow-up to Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the IMEEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) and developments in West Asia, the statement said.

 

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

