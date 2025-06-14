Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in both countries on the latest situation.

Jaishankar shared the update in two late night posts on X.

In one post, the EAM wrote that he received a call from Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.

"Received a call this afternoon from FM @gidonsaar of Israel regarding ongoing developments," he posted.

Later, in another post, the EAM said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Also Read

Ministry of External Affairs

Israel-Iran conflict: India urges both countries to avoid escalatory steps

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, EU aim to finalise FTA by end of this year, says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Armenia Foreign minister with EAM S Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses ties, regional developments with Armenian counterpart

"Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation," he wrote on X.

 

Earlier in the day, as Israel conducted strikes at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, India said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between the countries and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

The MEA issued the statement on Friday as tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the strikes.

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at multiple sites in Iran, which left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead, according to reports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Premiumair route, airspace

Israel-Iran conflict: More airspace restrictions for Indian airlines

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India, France to intensify defence, space & civilian nuclear cooperation

Iran-Israel war

DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025: MEA flags off first batch of pilgrims

Topics : S Jaishankar Israel Iran Conflict israel Iran Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon