Israel revises advisory urging its citizens to leave Kashmir immediately

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called on Israelis to avoid visiting the Jammu and Kashmir region, with the exception of Ladakh

Israelis currently in Kashmir should leave immediately and obey the instructions of local security forces, the ministry said.

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Israel has updated the existing travel advisory for its nationals urging those in the Kashmir region to leave immediately.

The revised advisory came on Wednesday after the Indian military carried out strikes against terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province earlier in the day. Pakistan army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called on Israelis to avoid visiting the Jammu and Kashmir region, with the exception of Ladakh. 

Israelis currently in Kashmir should leave immediately and obey the instructions of local security forces, the ministry said.

 

This is in line with the existing travel advisory issued by the National Security Council, it added.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab province of Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Pakistan army said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the Indian missile strikes launched shortly after midnight. 

Separately, at least 13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed and 57 injured as the Pakistan army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel India Israel ties Jammu and Kashmir Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

