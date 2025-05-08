Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'It's all on social media': Pakistan minister on claim of downing IAF jets

'It's all on social media': Pakistan minister on claim of downing IAF jets

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says claim of downing Indian jets is based on social media posts, as India dismisses it with a fact check and warns against spreading misinformation

Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged that the country’s assertion of having shot down five Indian jets, including Rafale fighters, during India's 'Operation Sindoor', is based on "social media posts".
 
In an interview with CNN, Asif was asked whether Islamabad had concrete evidence to support its claim. He responded, “It is all on social media, and Indian social media, not our social media. The debris of the jets fell on their side. It is all over the Indian media.”
 
  The statement came as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following an Indian military strike early Wednesday that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
 

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Maruti, ITC cap Sensex, Nifty upside; Dabur sheds 4%; smallcaps gain

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor LIVE news: UK Parliament debates India-Pak conflict, appeals for de-escalation

Operation Sindoor

India-Pak tensions: Why market isn't panicking and what investors should do

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK Parliament debates India-Pakistan conflict, appeals for de-escalation

Indian army, security forces

Day after Op Sindoor, Pak again resorts to unprovoked firing across LoC

 

India calls out misinformation, cites old aircraft crash

 
Following Pakistan’s claims, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit countered with evidence suggesting that pro-Pakistan accounts were circulating an unrelated image to back the downing of a Rafale.  ALSO READ | Operation Sindoor: Govt shuts 25 flight routes to Pak from Indian airspace
 
"Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context!" the PIB posted on its official X handle. "An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. #PIBFactCheck: This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021."
 

Pakistan warns of escalation, seeks to avoid full-scale war

 
Speaking further to CNN, Asif said Islamabad was trying to avoid a broader conflict. “There is a possibility of expansion of this conflict into a full-fledged war, which we are trying to avoid,” he noted, warning that India’s action could "widen hostilities".   
 
  Earlier in the day, in a separate interview with Bloomberg Television, the Pakistani defence minister said the country was open to reducing tensions, provided India steps back.
 
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded 'Operation Sindoor', stating that it was executed with “precision, precaution and compassion”. He said the armed forces had scripted “history” in neutralising the terror threat.

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

LeT headquarters Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke. It was one of terrorist hubs targeted in Operation Sindoor

Op Sindoor takes terror fight to Pak; 9 terrorist hubs targeted in 25 mins

Donald Trump, Trump

'If I can help, I'll be there': Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan row

missile attack, India Pakistan conflict, operation sindoor

India hits Pak terrorist camps linked to 26/11, Pulwama, and Pahalgam

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Qureshi, Singh, 'Nari Shakti': The face of India's response to terrorists

Topics : Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations Pakistan-India BS Web Reports Pahalgam attack Indian Air Force Khawaja Asif

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon