Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius on 2 day visit, set to meet top leadership

The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship and is a reflection of India's Neighbourhood First Policy

During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Port Louis (Mauritius)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived here for a two-day visit for productive engagements with the leadership of Mauritius to take forward the special bilateral ties.
The visit to the Indian Ocean island nation marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by Jaishankar following his re-appointment in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
The visit underscores the importance of the India-Mauritius relationship and is a reflection of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision SAGAR, and commitment to the Global South.
He was received at the airport by Maneesh Gobin, Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.
"Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome," Jaishankar posted on X along with the photographs.
"Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship," he added.
Gobin reciprocated his post and said Jaishankar's visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations.
"Delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to Mauritius. His visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between our nations. Together, we continue to strengthen our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation," he posted on X and also used hashtags #IndiaMauritius and #GlobalSouth.
During the visit, Jaishankar will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius.

In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders. "The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement in New Delhi ahead of the minister's visit.
"The visit also reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen further the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship and deepen close people-to-people ties," it added.
"Jaishankar's visit follows the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet and Council of Ministers," the statement said.
Jaishankar had previously visited Mauritius in February 2021.
According to the Indian High Commission at Mauritius website, India has close, long-standing relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons.
A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island's population of 1.2 million, with others being 28 per cent Creole, 3 per cent Sino-Mauritian and 1 per cent Franco-Mauritian, it added.
India has traditionally been the first responder' for Mauritius in times of crisis, including during the recent Covid-19 and Wakashio oil-spill crises. On Mauritius' request, India supplied 13 tonnes of medicines, 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic medicines and an Indian Rapid Response Medical Team to help combat the pandemic in April-May 2020.

S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs India mauritius ties Mauritius

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
