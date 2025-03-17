Monday, March 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar meets Swedish minister Stenergard, Slovenian Dy PM Fajon

Jaishankar discussed the deepening of India's ties with the European Union with the Swedish Minister

Jaishankar, Maria Stenergard

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Swedish Minister for Migration Maria Stenergard. Image: X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, as part of his diplomatic engagements, met Swedish Minister for Migration Maria Stenergard and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon on Monday.

Jaishankar discussed the deepening of India's ties with the European Union with the Swedish Minister.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Maria Stenergard of Sweden this morning. Discussed deepening our engagement with the EU."

 

Jaishankar also met Slovenian Deputy PM and FM Tanja Fajon and discussed the current global challenges. The EAM also appreciated Fajon's assessment as a current UN Security Council member.

"Started the Raisina 2025 engagements, meeting DPM & FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia. Appreciated her assessment, as a current UN Security Council member, of global challenges," he stated on X. 

 

 

 

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar also held talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on an official visit to India from March 16 to 20.

"Pleased to call on PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025," Jaishankar stated.

The New Zealand PM also affirmed that both countries share the goal of a "stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"India and New Zealand share a goal of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This is what External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I spoke about upon my arrival into Delhi," PM Luxon stated.

Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place in New Delhi from March 17-19.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17.

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Sweden Slovenia

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
