Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade, tariffs, energy, defence in Manila

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday to discuss priority areas, including trade, tariffs, energy, defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

Jaishankar and Rubio are also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability.

Both diplomats were in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Quad grouping.

"Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence," Jaishankar said on social media.

"We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," he said.