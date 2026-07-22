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Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade, tariffs, energy, defence in Manila

Jaishankar and Rubio are also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability

Jaishankar-Rubio

Jaishankar and Rubio also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday to discuss priority areas, including trade, tariffs, energy, defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

Jaishankar and Rubio are also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability.

Both diplomats were in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Quad grouping.

"Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence," Jaishankar said on social media.

 

"We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar Indo-US ties Indo-US Indo-US talks Indo-US relations

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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