Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

The search operation comes in the backdrop of spate of terror attacks in the Kashmir valley

Security forces,army,soilder

The purpose of this operation is to monitor suspicious activities in border areas and strengthen security. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

The BSF and police on Friday launched a search operation to monitor suspicious activities in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The search operation comes in the backdrop of spate of terror attacks in the Kashmir valley.

Officials said the joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police is being conducted in the border areas of the Ramgarh sector with security forces scanning several sensitive locations, including some forest belts along the International Border. 

The purpose of this operation is to monitor suspicious activities in border areas and strengthen security, they said.

 

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Samba, has ordered a complete ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers within two km of the International Border in Samba district.

This order shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force for a period of two months from the date of issuance, unless withdrawn or rescinded earlier, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces, police

Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Security forces,army,soilder

Gulmarg terror attack: Two more soldiers succumb to injuries, toll hits 4

Security forces,army,soilder

Search operation continues in J-K's Baramulla after terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srin

J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses security situation in J-K

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir BSF Jammu and Kashmir terror attack border security force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon