Maintain constant vigil, step up intelligence-led ops in J&K: Army chief

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth has stressed the need for constant vigilance and sharper intelligence-led operations to stay ahead of emerging terrorist threats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Seth, who visited forward areas in north and central Kashmir, including Kupwara and Budgam, on Friday, reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces deployed in the region.

"General Seth visited Rashtriya Rifles sector headquarters under Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and reviewed operational preparedness for counter-terrorist operations," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said in a post on X.

The Army chief was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the measures instituted to "detect, deter and decisively" respond to terrorist threats.

Commending all ranks for their professionalism, commitment and high standards of operational preparedness, Gen Seth exhorted them to maintain constant vigilance, sharpen intelligence-led operations, and retain the ability to respond swiftly and precisely to emerging threats.

He also underscored the importance of seamless synergy and close coordination with all stakeholders to enhance situational awareness and strengthen the overall counter-terror response, the post read.

During the visit, commendations were pinned onto deserving soldiers for their gallantry and exemplary service, recognising their courage and contribution to counter-terrorist operations.

Gen Seth emphasised the need to remain ahead of the threat, maintain a relentless operational focus, and ensure a coordinated, calibrated response while safeguarding the safety and security of the local population.

"True to the spirit of 'JAI se VIJAY', the Indian Army remains resolute in countering terrorism, strengthening synergy, protecting the people, and maintaining a secure environment," the ADGPI added.

The Army chief's security review comes in the backdrop of heightened counter-terror operations across central and north Kashmir. Earlier this month, the Army neutralised a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, identified as a Pakistani national named Yasir, during an operation in the dense forest area of Yusmarg in Budgam district.

Forces have maintained relentless operational focus across the Pir Panjal range and adjoining forest corridors to neutralise terror hideouts and thwart infiltration attempts.