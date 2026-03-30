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PM Modi, Dutch PM Rob Jetten discuss strategic ties in phone conversation

Jetten was sworn in as the prime minister of the Netherlands last month. He is the youngest leader to hold the top post in the European nation

Modi, Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Monday held a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that focused on boosting India-Netherlands strategic partnership including in areas of defence, innovation and trade.

Jetten was sworn in as the prime minister of the Netherlands last month. He is the youngest leader to hold the top post in the European nation.

It is learnt that the West Asia crisis and its economic impact figured in conversation between the two prime ministers.

"Our ties with India are growing stronger and stronger. Earlier this year, the EU and India concluded a major trade agreement, and the Netherlands and India are developing a strategic partnership that includes defence, water management, innovation and trade," the Dutch leader said on social media.

 

"With everything going on in the world at the moment, now is the time to strengthen our cooperation," he said.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi of India and I discussed this in an introductory phone conversation today. I look forward to welcoming him to the Netherlands soon so we can make further progress on these issues," Jetten said.

India and the European Union (EU) firmed up a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) following summit talks between Prime Minister Modi and the EU leadership in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Netherlands India-Netherlands ties

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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