PM Modi's visit to boost China-India relations: Chinese envoy to India

PM Modi's visit to boost China-India relations: Chinese envoy to India

Members of the Indian diaspora in Tianjin welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm upon his arrival in the city

PM Modi with Xi Jinping | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Saturday warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and expressed confidence that the "visit will inject new momentum into China-India relations."

"Warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi to China to attend #SCOsummit. Confident that this visit will inject new momentum into #China-India relations," he said in a post on X.

The warm reception at the airport was followed by vibrant cultural performances at the hotel where the PM is staying. The performance featured traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

 

Members of the Indian diaspora in Tianjin welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm upon his arrival in the city.

PM will be participating in the 25th SCO Summit. India is an active and constructive member of the SCO.

During its Presidency of the SCO, India introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation.

"I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit," he said.

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

