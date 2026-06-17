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PM Modi, UAE Prez discuss West Asia situation, stress dialogue, diplomacy

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France

India UAE, Modi Al Nahyan, India-UAE

Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE | Image: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Evian-Les-Bains
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed the West Asia situation and underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law to ensure lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in eastern France.

In a post on X, Modi described his meeting with the UAE President as "very good" and said they discussed bilateral ties across sectors and ways to further energise the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.

 

Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE government and its president for the "care and concern" for the Indian community living in the UAE.

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Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the two reviewed measures to "deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region."  In a statement, the MEA said that during the meeting, Modi underscored the importance of "dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security and stability in the West Asia region."  The two sides also called for "continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz".

The meeting came two days after President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

The MEA said the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, investment, energy and defence following the UAE President's visit to India in January and Modi's visit to the UAE in May this year.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2026, "reflecting the strong and vibrant India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the statement said.

During the talks, Modi also invited Al Nahyan to attend the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi UAE India-UAE India UAE

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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