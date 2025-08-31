Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Vikram Misri

PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Vikram Misri

The two leaders also shared perspectives on bilateral relations, which are expected to shape future cooperation, said Misri

PM Modi shaking hands with Xi Jinping

During the talks with PM Modi, President Xi put forward four proposals to further strengthen bilateral ties, while PM Modi stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border to ensure the steady progress of relations. (Photo

Himanshu Thakur
Himanshu Thakur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday shared their perspectives on long-term growth and development of the two countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. 
The two leaders also shared perspectives on bilateral relations, which are expected to shape future cooperation, said Misri. During the talks with PM Modi, President Xi put forward four proposals to further strengthen bilateral ties, while PM Modi stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border to ensure the steady progress of relations. 
They also emphasised on enhancing people-to-people relations by resuming direct flights and easing visa processes, building on the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas.
 
     

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

