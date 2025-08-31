Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stable, amicable ties between India, China crucial for economic growth: MEA

Stable, amicable ties between India, China crucial for economic growth: MEA

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China

India china

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Sunday that stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for economic growth. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on Sunday that stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for economic growth, reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, which marks a significant development in India-China relations.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year and emphasised the importance of stable and amicable ties. 

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia."

 

Both leaders supported the work of the two Special Representatives on the boundary question and agreed to maintain peace and stability along the border.

Supported the work of the two SRs on the boundary question. Agreed to further promote people-to-people exchanges. Predictable economic and trade cooperation between India and China helps stabilize world economy."

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Xi Jinping emphasised that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. Both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, further elevate them through the Tianjin summit, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations.

According to the statement, they should first strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust. As long as they remain committed to the overarching principle of being partners, not rivals, and provide development opportunities, not threats, for one another, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily.

Second, they should expand exchanges and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Both China and India are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation. They should focus on development as their greatest common denominator, supporting, promoting, and achieving mutual success.

Third, they should accommodate each other's concerns and uphold harmonious coexistence. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocated by the older generation of leaders of China and India over 70 years ago, must be cherished and promoted.

They should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship.

Fourth, they should strengthen multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests. We must jointly demonstrate historical responsibility, uphold multilateralism, strengthen communication and collaboration on major international and regional issues, defend international fairness and justice, work together to promote a multipolar world and the democratisation of international relations, and make due contributions to maintaining peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

