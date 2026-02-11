Rafale, Su-30, Tejas to be part of upcoming exercise 'Vayu Shakti'.

Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, Jaguar, among other fighter aircraft, will be part of the upcoming Exercise Vayu Shakti, and will highlight the "successful role" of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, an IAF officer said on Wednesday.

Exercise Vayu Shakti is scheduled to take place on February 27 at the Pokharan field firing range.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, said "long-distance targeting" will not be showcased in this firepower demonstration at Pokharan in Rajasthan.

The biennial demonstration this time "assumes (a) different connotation" as this is taking place after last year's Operation Sindoor, he said.

More than 120 assets, including fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft, will be part of the exercise, the IAF officer quoted earlier said.

The officer in a presentation made at the press conference said fighter jets, such as Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000, will be part of the exercise, besides Apache, LCH Prachand, and ALH.

Asked if the demonstration taking place not far from the western border will carry any strategic messaging to Pakistan, he said, "We will do our demonstration. What message will go out to anyone? It is up to you to decide." India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year to destroy terror infrastructure at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.