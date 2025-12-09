Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian military transport plane with 7 onboard crashes in Ivanovo region

Russian military transport plane with 7 onboard crashes in Ivanovo region

The An-22 is a heavy transport aircraft used by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to transport heavy weapons

An-22 with seven onboard crashes in Russia’s Ivanovo region. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

An Antonov An-22 military transport aircraft with seven people on board crashed in Russia's central Ivanovo Region on Tuesday during its first flight after repairs, the defence ministry said.

"The aircraft crashed in an unpopulated area. A search and rescue crew has left for the accident site to determine the fate of the aircraft's crew, the ministry said.

TASS reported that fragments of the An-22 were found on the shore and in the water.

The An-22 is a heavy transport aircraft used by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to transport heavy weapons.

The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 225 tonnes and a payload capacity of 60 tonnes. With a total cargo weight of up to 40 tonnes, the An-22 can fly over 5,000 km, according to Russian TV channels.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia military aircraft airplane crash

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

