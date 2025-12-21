Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission office in Bangladesh

Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission office in Bangladesh

The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that 'no third party can exploit the situation'

bangladesh protests

Protesters vandalised the office of Daily Prothom Alo, amid outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials said on Saturday.

The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that "no third party can exploit the situation", Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Saiful Islam was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

According to police, security was reinforced from Friday morning at the Assistant High Commission office located in Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner in the same locality, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area.

 

Members of the security forces also remained deployed throughout the night.

Following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Hadi on Thursday, Gano Odhikar Parishad had announced a programme to besiege the Assistant High Commission office.

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

BJP

BJP supporters protest across Bengal over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

bangladesh protests

Comparing Murshidabad murders with B'desh lynching is misleading: WB Police

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Foreign policy needs clarity, choices and a game plan: EAM Jaishankar

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh holds state funeral of Osman Hadi amid tight security

"Inqilab Mancha had staged a sit-in in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting Hadi's killing and raising slogans against what they described as Indian dominance," the report said.

Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

He was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

Hadi, 32, was laid to rest on Saturday amid extra-tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.

Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral prayers, and ahead of the ritual, they chanted anti-India slogans like Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka and brother Hadi's blood will not be allowed to go in vain.

Just after the funeral, Hadi's party Inqilab Mancha issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

INS Sindhughosh

INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

EAM Jaishankar with Netehrland FM

EAM urges Dutch support as India enters decisive phase in EU FTA talks

Modi, Oman

India, Oman to explore local currency trade; discuss defence cooperation

Topics : Bangladesh protests Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon