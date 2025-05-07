Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'If I can help, I'll be there': Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan row

'If I can help, I'll be there': Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan row

US President Donald Trump urges calm between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions; backs peaceful dialogue as India conducts airstrikes in response to terror attack in Pahalgam

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump reacted to India's military strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, describing the situation as 'a shame'. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions, expressing hope that the two nuclear-armed neighbours will resolve their differences peacefully.
 
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I want to see them work it out.” He added, “Hopefully they can stop now,” urging both sides to de-escalate the situation.
 
Reiterating his past offers to mediate between the two countries, Trump stated, “If I can help, I will be there.”  
 
A day ago, Trump reacted to India's military strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, describing the situation as "a shame" and urging both countries to de-escalate. "They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said when asked about the attacks between India and Pakistan.
 

Also Read

Jerome Powell

US Fed holds rates steady, cites risk of higher inflation, unemployment

Premiummovies , film production

Trump's talk of film tariffs may end up harming Hollywood industry

He Lifeng

Who is He Lifeng, the Chinese official leading high-stakes US trade talks?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plans to announce US will call Persian Gulf Arabian Gulf: Officials

Donald Trump, Trump

'It's a shame, hope it ends quickly': Trump reacts to Operation Sindoor

 
When asked if he has any message for the countries, he said “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”  Operation Sindoor: Doval spoke to Marco Rubio 
Indian Armed Forces launched precision airstrikes early on Wednesday as part of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.
 
The operation focused on nine specific sites connected to the planning and coordination of cross-border attacks on Indian soil.   
 
Soon after the airstrikes, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to update him on the measures undertaken, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.
 
Significantly, top US leaders, including Trump, offered support to India after the April 22 attack in which 26 people were killed. American officials did not directly blame Pakistan.
 

More From This Section

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

Qureshi, Singh, 'Nari Shakti': The face of India's response to terrorists

missile attack, India Pakistan conflict, operation sindoor

India hits Pak terrorist camps linked to 26/11, Pulwama, and Pahalgam

Premiumdefence forces, Indian army

Datanomics: India's ₹6.8 trn defence push highlights edge over Pak forces

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor Highlights: Indian Army acted with precision, alertness, says defence minister

Khawaja Asif

Pakistan is 'trying to avoid' full-fledged war, says Defence Minister Asif

Topics : Donald Trump Ajit Doval Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack US Foreign policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon