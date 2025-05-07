'If I can help, I'll be there': Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan row

US President Donald Trump has called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions, expressing hope that the two nuclear-armed neighbours will resolve their differences peacefully.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I want to see them work it out.” He added, “Hopefully they can stop now,” urging both sides to de-escalate the situation.
Reiterating his past offers to mediate between the two countries, Trump stated, “If I can help, I will be there.”
A day ago, Trump reacted to India's military strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, describing the situation as "a shame" and urging both countries to de-escalate. "They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said when asked about the attacks between India and Pakistan.
When asked if he has any message for the countries, he said “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.” Operation Sindoor: Doval spoke to Marco Rubio
Indian Armed Forces launched precision airstrikes early on Wednesday as part of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.
The operation focused on nine specific sites connected to the planning and coordination of cross-border attacks on Indian soil.
Soon after the airstrikes, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to update him on the measures undertaken, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.
Significantly, top US leaders, including Trump, offered support to India after the April 22 attack in which 26 people were killed. American officials did not directly blame Pakistan.