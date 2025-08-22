15K hospitals to halt cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders

Citing low reimbursement rates and arbitrary payment deductions, the Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) on Friday announced that it has advised member hospitals in North India to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, effective from 1 September 2025.
There are over 15,000 member hospitals, including Max Healthcare and Medanta, which will now stop providing cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz policyholders.
This decision follows repeated complaints from AHPI member hospitals regarding unilateral deductions by the company, delays in payments, and excessive time taken for issuing pre-auth and pre-discharge approvals.
“In addition, member hospitals complained that Bajaj Allianz has refused to revise hospital reimbursement rates in line with rising medical costs, pressuring hospitals to further reduce tariffs that were agreed upon years ago under now-expired contracts,” the body said in a public statement.
An email sent to Bajaj Allianz remained unanswered at the time of going to press.
The not-for-profit organisation currently boasts around 15,200 members and affiliate hospitals, of which it claims a majority, including major players such as Max Healthcare, Medanta, and PSRI, have decided to suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders.
The hospital body added that while providers have been advised to temporarily suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz customers until fair and sustainable tariff agreements are reached, member hospitals will continue to provide treatment to policyholders at self-pay rates. These patients can then seek reimbursement from their insurer on a post-treatment basis.
AHPI also confirmed that a similar notice has been served to Care Health Insurance on 22 August, with a request for their response by 31 August.
“Failing this, our member hospitals will be constrained to discontinue cashless services to Care Health Insurance beneficiaries as well,” the hospital body added.
Commenting on the rationale behind this decision, Girdhar Gyani, Director General at AHPI, said that medical inflation in India consistently hovers around 7 to 8 per cent annually, driven by rising people costs, higher prices of medicines, consumables, utilities, and other overheads.
“While we continuously strive to improve efficiency and control costs, continuing at outdated rates, let alone lowering them, is unsustainable and risks compromising patient care—something AHPI and its members will not accept,” he added.
The hospital body stated that it has consistently proposed that tariffs be reviewed every two years in line with medical inflation to ensure hospitals can sustain operations without compromising treatment standards.
“Unfortunately, Bajaj Allianz has not only rejected reasonable requests for rate revisions but has also sought further tariff reductions, creating an unsustainable situation for healthcare providers,” it added.
AHPI also claimed that it received no response to its written communications to Bajaj Allianz. “We are surprised by this announcement. At Bajaj Allianz, we have always believed that policyholders should receive the best possible hospitalisation experience with fair rates, seamless claims and quality service. Also we proactively engage with all hospitals to settle any queries or dues from our side. We are confident of working amicably with AHPI and its member hospitals to arrive at a solution that is in the best interests of our customers.” '--- Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head- Health Administration Team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance