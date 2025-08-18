Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai's richest Ganesh Mandal secures record ₹474 crore insurance cover

GSB Seva Mandal has taken ₹474.4 crore insurance cover, with ₹375 crore allocated to personal accident protection for volunteers and ₹67 crore for gold and silver ornaments

Event insurance, particularly for major religious festivals such as Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja, is witnessing a surge this festive season

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

The GSB Seva Mandal, known as Mumbai’s richest Ganesh mandal, has purchased a record insurance cover of ₹474.4 crore this year. The increase is attributed to the higher value of gold and silver ornaments adorning the Ganesh idol, as well as a larger number of volunteers. Last year, the mandal had taken insurance cover worth ₹400 crore.
 
State-owned New India Assurance has provided the coverage, offering all-risk cover, standard fire and special perils policy with earthquake risk cover, public liability and personal accident cover for volunteers and others.
 
Of the ₹474 crore insurance cover, the largest component — ₹375 crore — has been allocated to personal accident cover for volunteers, including achaks, cooks, gadis, chappal stall workers, valet parking staff and security guards. A further ₹67 crore covers gold and silver jewellery and associated risks.
 
 
The mandal has also taken a public liability cover of ₹30 crore, and a ₹2 crore standard fire and special perils policy for furniture, fixtures and other items. Additionally, the fire and perils policy for the venue premises is valued at ₹43 lakh.
 
The mandal did not disclose the premium for the cover, citing a non-disclosure agreement. 

Amit Pai, Chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, said: “The increase in insurance cover was caused by the rise in gold and silver prices and the higher number of volunteers. Although rains are a concern, the venue is an open ground. We have built a monsoon-proof shelter and have not seen leakage yet. Waterlogging is a concern, but not a major one.”
 
Event insurance, particularly for major religious festivals such as Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja, is witnessing a surge this festive season, with organisers increasingly conscious of safeguarding their events.
 
With growing state support for festivals, organisers are encouraged to opt for comprehensive insurance packages to protect assets and participants, industry experts said.
 
“Compared to last year, there has been a significant increase in uptake of event insurance, indicating growing awareness among organisers. We have observed a surge in proposals, particularly from Ganesh Chaturthi mandals, with event insurance applications rising by more than 50 per cent year-on-year. This suggests organisers are more conscious of risks and are proactively seeking coverage,” said Amarnath Saxena, Chief Technical Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.
 
He added that initiatives such as the Maharashtra government’s Dahi Handi insurance for participants, and the extensive coverage taken by GSB Seva Mandal, reflect this changing mindset.
 
“For Dahi Handi, nearly 158,000 Govindas have been insured. Last year, the figure was just over 100,000. Each participant has insurance cover of ₹10 lakh, secured at a nominal premium of ₹75. The Maharashtra Rajya Dahi Handi Govinda Association has insured nearly 145,000 Govindas, and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has insured about 6,600. Separately, mandals have taken their own cover. As many as 1,968 mandals have been insured, up from 1,324 last year,” said Sachin Khanvilkar, Manager, Oriental Insurance Company.
 
Dahi Handi is celebrated on Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna. Govindas form human pyramids to break a pot hung high above the ground, risking their lives in the process.
 
The Maharashtra government recently announced insurance coverage for 150,000 Govindas taking part in the festival, allocating about ₹1.12 crore from the Sports Development Fund.
 
According to reports, Saturday’s celebrations in Mumbai claimed two lives and left at least 95 people injured.
 
Insurers said there has been a noticeable shift in how festivals are managed, with organisers increasingly viewing event insurance as a practical risk management tool. As festivals grow in scale with higher budgets and wider public participation, risks are also rising. Insurers are responding with customised policies.
 
While public liability covers for large gatherings and personal accident cover for volunteers form the bulk of insurance, organisers are also opting for protection for sets, equipment, money in transit and even employee fraud. Policies can be tailored to individual requirements, experts added.

