Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Bima Sugam to launch initial products by Sept-end: Irdai chairman Seth

Bima Sugam to launch initial products by Sept-end: Irdai chairman Seth

Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth says Bima Sugam will roll out initial motor, health and term insurance products by September-end as insurers complete technology integration with the platform

Ajay Seth

Further, on the interest among foreign insurers in the sector after the government allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), Seth said that there is growing interest in the general insurance segment due to the growth in the sector

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth on Tuesday said that initial products for Bima Sugam should be available by the end of September 2026.
 
Bima Sugam is part of Irdai's broader Bima Trinity, which also includes Bima Vistaar — a rural-focused composite insurance product — and Bima Vahaak, a women-centric agent network that will sell Bima Vistaar products through the Sugam platform.
 
Seth said, "The three products which are being prioritised are motor, health and term insurance. It is not that Bima Sugam is not ready; the insurers are working on the technology to be able to connect. Life insurers are ready to connect on the term insurance."
 
 
The Bima Sugam platform, whose website was launched in September, is being positioned as a digital marketplace bringing insurers, intermediaries and customers onto a single interface. The technology build and insurer engagement are progressing according to the BSIF board-approved timelines, BSIF had said. It will enable policy purchase, servicing and claims in a paperless manner.
 
The implementing entity, Bima Sugam India Federation, has an authorised capital of ₹500 crore and a paid-up capital of around ₹310 crore, with shareholding distributed across life, general and health insurers. The platform is expected to be rolled out in phases for customers and intermediaries starting this year.

Also Read

Krishnamoorthy Rao, managing director and chief executive officer

Generali Central General Insurance targets ₹10K cr premium in five years

Insurance, Insurance sector

Protection products drive near double-digit VNB growth for life insurerspremium

life insurance

Govt sets performance targets for state-run general insurers for FY27premium

pvt life insurer

Pvt life insurers rekindle agency networks amid scrutiny over bancassurancepremium

IPL 2026 saw fewer weather-related disruptions

IPL insurers may see fewer claims this year on lower weather disruptionspremium

 
Further, on the interest among foreign insurers in the sector after the government allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), Seth said that there is growing interest in the general insurance segment due to the growth in the sector.
 
He said that the authority has approved a 100 per cent foreign-owned licence for a general insurance company, while another is still under process. There is also an application for a licence in a life insurance company.
   

More From This Section

ESIC, ESIC scheme

ESIC forms three-member panel to strengthen internal audit after CAG reportpremium

illustration INSURANCE

NSE IPO windfall may aid PSU insurers, though solvency challenges remainpremium

Insurance, irdai

Insurers may invest up to 5% of surplus funds in private ltd firms: Irdai

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE

Irdai proposes perpetual registration framework for TPAs under SBSR Act

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE

Irdai sets up working group to guide AI adoption in insurance sector

Topics : IRDAI Insurance Life Insurance General Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayAP EAMCET Result 2026India AI MissionSarvam India AiNIFTY IT TodayKnack Packaging IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance