ESIC forms three-member panel to strengthen internal audit after CAG report

According to the minutes of the Corporation's 197th meeting, held in December 2025, the decision followed discussions on the CAG's Separate Audit Report (SAR) on ESIC's annual accounts for 2024-25, which flagged concerns over the adequacy of the internal audit system, delays in audits and deficiencies in financial record-keeping.

The committee will monitor and analyse the existing internal audit mechanism and submit a detailed roadmap for improving audit processes, compliance and financial controls, according to the minutes reviewed by Business Standard.

The minutes of the meeting are scheduled to be placed before the ESIC Corporation for confirmation at its next meeting on June 30. The ESI Corporation, the apex decision-making body of ESIC, is required to meet at least twice a year under the ESI (Central) Rules, 1950, with meetings convened to review the functioning, finances and administration of the scheme.

The SAR also pointed to gaps in financial record-keeping, including the non-maintenance of fixed asset registers at two ESIC locations, according to the minutes.

Members raised concerns over whether similar gaps existed at other establishments and whether internal audits were being carried out within the required timelines. Following the discussions, the Chairperson of the ESI Corporation, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, directed the formation of a committee to review the internal audit framework.

Established under the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948, ESIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment that administers the Employees' State Insurance Scheme, a social security programme providing medical care and cash benefits to insured workers and their families in cases of sickness, maternity, disability and employment-related injuries.

According to a February release by the Labour Ministry, ESIC currently operates a network of 166 hospitals, 17 medical colleges and nearly 1,600 dispensaries as part of the healthcare delivery system under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme.

Emails sent to the ESIC and the Labour Ministry did not elicit a response until the time of publication.

The audit review was part of a broader discussion on ESIC's administrative capacity, with the meeting also flagging staff shortages in the administration and finance wings. The Corporation has started recruitment processes to fill vacancies, according to the people cited above. Examinations conducted through AIIMS, New Delhi, for 238 Social Security Officer posts, 689 Upper Division Clerk posts and 175 Stenographer posts had been completed, according to the minutes. Results for Social Security Officer posts were declared on November 29, 2025, while results for the other cadres were awaited, the minutes of the meeting showed.

ESIC is also constituting a team to review the functioning of ESIS hospitals and dispensaries and recommend measures to address gaps in healthcare delivery under the scheme. The move follows an earlier assessment of ESIC hospitals across states, where a team reviewed operational shortcomings and suggested corrective measures to improve performance. The new team will undertake a similar exercise for ESIS facilities, according to the minutes reviewed.

The review comes amid concerns over the performance of state government-run ESIS hospitals compared with centrally administered ESIC institutions. Members highlighted issues related to infrastructure, the availability of medical equipment and medicines, and monitoring of funds provided to states for providing healthcare to insured persons.