Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / DFS Secy Nagaraju seeks insurance brokers' help to boost coverage in India

DFS Secy Nagaraju seeks insurance brokers' help to boost coverage in India

M Nagaraju calls on insurance brokers to play a key role in raising awareness and boosting insurance penetration, particularly in rural areas and underserved sectors

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Department of Financial Services Secretary, M Nagaraju.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Financial Services Secretary, M Nagaraju, on Friday urged insurance brokers to participate actively in state-level and sub-level insurance programs to raise awareness and increase insurance penetration in the country.
 
Speaking at the 25th Foundation Day of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), Nagaraju said, “We need your active participation in state-level and sub-level insurance programs. There is vast uncapped potential in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, agricultural and rural zones, in unorganised sectors, and among small businesses."
 
He stated that insurance brokers can help increase awareness about the importance of insurance among remote and low-income populations. They can also play a crucial role in building trust between insurers and the insured by acting as transparent advisors, simplifying product dissemination, and supporting the capacity building of local intermediaries.
 
 
“In addition, the intermediaries support government-led insurance schemes, whether in agriculture, health, or credit, with better design, training, and implementation support,” Nagaraju said. 

Also Read

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

As debate over obligatory cession rages, GIC Re could hold the solutionpremium

irdai

Insurance cos knock on Irdai door seeking more time to implement Bima-ASBApremium

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

India, UK to work on recognition of professional degrees to ease movement

used cars

Automakers clash over CAFE relief for LCVs, small cars at Siam meet

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Friday, July 25, 2025 (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Increasing market share in demat accounts is our priority: NSDL MD & CEOpremium

 
He also noted that the insurance brokerage sector is a significant generator of employment, both directly and indirectly, with thousands of professional support staff, underwriters, claim handlers, IT specialists, and marketing personnel employed or supported by the broker ecosystem.
 
“When brokers thrive, it creates employment across the service economy, including legal, technical, and financial advisory services. This employment impact must be nurtured and expanded through skill development, certification, and digital inclusion.”
 
While commending the thought-provoking activities of insurance brokers, Nagaraju said that going forward, he would encourage brokers to use these channels to focus on emerging issues such as cybersecurity, cyber risk, ESG compliance, and disaster resilience in order to develop proactive pre-loss strategies for national resilience.

More From This Section

Travel Insurance

Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuationpremium

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the

Irdai fines Star Health Insurance ₹3.39 cr for cybersecurity lapses

IRDAI

Govt names ex-Finance Secretary Ajay Seth as new Irdai chairman for 3 years

banks, insurance

Irdai proposes internal ombudsman to address claims up to ₹50 lakh

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

Entry of new players likely to intensify competition in reinsurance segmentpremium

Topics : insurance firm Insurance industry Insurance companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon