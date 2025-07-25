Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai fines ₹3.39 cr on Star Health Insurance for cybersecurity lapses

Irdai fines ₹3.39 cr on Star Health Insurance for cybersecurity lapses

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has also issued a warning to the insurer

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 913 offices, over 14,000 network hospitals, more than 7,75,000 licensed agents, and 17,000 employees. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has imposed a Rs 3.39 crore penalty on Star Health and Allied Insurance for various violations of Information & Cyber Security Guidelines.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has also issued a warning to the insurer.

"Irdai...has imposed a penalty of Rs Three Crore Thirty-Nine Lakhs and a warning for various violations established under Irdai Information & Cyber Security Guidelines, 2023," the regulator said in its order on Star Health and Allied Insurance. 

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 913 offices, over 14,000 network hospitals, more than 7,75,000 licensed agents, and 17,000 employees.

 

In 2024-25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 17,553 crore, with its net worth at Rs 8,668 crore. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Travel Insurance

Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuationpremium

IRDAI

Govt names ex-Finance Secretary Ajay Seth as new Irdai chairman for 3 years

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

Entry of new players likely to intensify competition in reinsurance segmentpremium

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

India's non-life insurance premiums rise 5.2% in June 2025: CareEdge

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: Victims entitled to compensation, regardless of fault

Topics : IRDAI Star Health Insurance cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon