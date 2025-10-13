AIIEA opposes govt's move to open top PSU posts to private sector

The All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has opposed the government directive to open top posts in state-owned insurance companies to the private sector, saying it would lead to greater private influence and “eventual privatisation.” The association said opening senior positions to outsiders from the private sector would demoralise officers.
The AIIEA stated that the move strikes at the very ethos of nationalisation, which ensured that banking and insurance serve the public interest rather than private profit. “The revised guidelines open the door for greater private influence and eventual privatisation of these eminently successful public sector financial institutions,” the association said in a statement.
LIC and non-life insurers affected by new selection policy
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has four managing directors (MDs) apart from the MD and CEO. The government has said that one of the MD posts will now be open to eligible candidates from both the public and private sectors. The role of chairman and managing director (CMD) in state-owned non-life insurance companies has also been opened to private sector applicants.
The employees’ association raised concerns about the impact on internal career progression. “Opening the top-most positions of these vital institutions to outsiders from the private corporate sector by way of lateral entry will demoralise the officers already giving their best to these institutions and will be fraught with the possibility of disrupting internal career progression,” it said.
The association also noted that the removal of the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR)-based merit evaluation and the use of private HR agencies for behavioural assessment would fundamentally alter the appointment framework mandated by Parliament.
Experts say reform aims to promote merit-based selection
Experts said the government’s move seeks to implement merit-based promotions instead of seniority-based advancement. They added that private sector expertise could be advantageous. However, they cautioned that adapting to a public sector environment and lower pay scales could be challenging for private candidates.
At LIC, R Doraiswamy is the MD and CEO. Sat Pal Bhanoo, Ratnakar Patnaik, and Dinesh Pant are the other MDs. Recently, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) recommended R Chander as the fourth MD of the insurer. Experts believe Chander’s appointment is unlikely to be affected by these changes. However, Bhanoo’s tenure is expected to end in January 2026, and his successor’s appointment might be subject to the new norms. The tenure of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) chairman N Ramaswamy ended in September 2025.
‘Public sector can benefit from private expertise’: Nilesh Sathe
According to Nilesh Sathe, former member of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), “This move is very beneficial for the public sector as it will understand how the private sector functions. The insurance sector has matured enough in the last 25 years to get competent candidates from the private sector who have expertise and domain knowledge which the public sector can utilise. After listing, LIC has already filled certain positions like CFO, chief compliance officer, etc., from the open market. There is no dearth of talent in the private sector. Even today, the positions of member (life), member (non-life), etc., in Irdai are held by persons from the private sector.”
“However, whether the person will be able to make a considerable change or not will have to be seen. Also, it remains to be seen if candidates from the private sector would be willing to take a substantial reduction in salary and perquisites to join as LIC MD. The move may affect the chances of existing eligible candidates for the position of MD. What benefit it draws to the public sector will have to be seen,” Sathe added.