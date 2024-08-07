Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Non-Life Insurers premiums up 9.3% in July: General Insurance Council

The motor insurance and health insurance segments have been driving the growth in the non-life insurance industry so far in FY25, industry experts suggested

insurance

Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The non-life insurance industry reported a 9.28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in gross direct premium underwritten in July 2024, aided by the performance of standalone health insurers and specialised public sector undertaking (PSU) insurers, according to data released by the General Insurance Council on Wednesday.

The motor insurance and health insurance segments have been driving the growth in the non-life insurance industry so far in FY25, industry experts suggested.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Data shows premiums earned by non-life insurers in July stood at Rs 29,032.29 crore, compared to Rs 26,567.26 crore in the year-ago period. Non-life insurers include general insurance companies, standalone health insurance companies, and specialised PSU insurers.

Further, in the April – July period of FY24, non-life insurers, who operate in multiple business segments, including motor, health, marine, etc., reported a 12.15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to Rs 1.01 trillion, with standalone health insurers reporting a 24.45 per cent Y-o-Y jump in premiums to Rs 11,601 crore, and specialised PSU insurers reporting a 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1,581.44 crore, the data showed.

While the public sector general insurers clocked 7.75 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums during this period, the private sector insurers reported 10.69 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Among the major companies, in July, New India Assurance Company – the largest non-life insurer – reported a 9.31 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to Rs 3,557.56 crore; ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s premium grew by 15.74 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,765.42 crore; but Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s premium decreased by 35.8 per cent to Rs 2,415.53 crore.

Further, United India Insurance Company’s premium rose marginally by 0.75 per cent to Rs 2,068.94 crore and the Oriental Insurance’s premium rose to Rs 2,183.36 crore, up 5.65 per cent from the year-ago period. Additionally, HDFC Ergo General Insurance reported a 36.51 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 1,651.59 crore.

More From This Section

Hybrid workers drive demand for pay as you drive insurance plans

Wayanad floods: Irdai instructs insurers to disburse claims immediately

New India Assurance increases premiums on health insurance by 10%

Reduction in TDS for life insurance payouts draws mixed reactions

Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance


Meanwhile, gross underwritten premiums by the five standalone health insurers (SAHI) increased by 23.19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,282.53 crore. Among the SAHIs, the segment leader, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, posted 15.47 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to Rs 1,469.71 crore.

Further, the premiums earned by specialised insurers – Agriculture Insurance Company of India was up by 51.23 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas ECGC posted 28.09 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium during the time period.

Also Read

Life Insurers to seek extension on implementing surrender value norms

Insurance industry reports premium growth in Q1 FY25 ahead of Budget

Non-life insurance premium up nearly 16% at Rs 29,561.82 cr in April

Non-life insurers post 13% rise in premium in Feb but with dip in revenue

DLF appoints 1981 batch-IRS officer Mahender as independent director

Topics : non life insurance companies Insurance Sector Insurance companies Non-life insurance premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon