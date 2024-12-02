Business Standard
Home / Finance / Investment / B2B supply chain financing platform Mintifi raises $80 million from Prosus

B2B supply chain financing platform Mintifi raises $80 million from Prosus

The investment firm acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in the Mumbai-based fintech with the latest round of fund infusion

dollars

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Business-to-business (B2B) supply chain financing platform Mintifi raised $80 million from Prosus in October, the Dutch technology investor said in its half-yearly disclosure on Monday.
 
The investment firm acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in the Mumbai-based fintech with the latest round of fund infusion.
 
The funding is part of a $100 million round that the fintech is aiming to raise cumulatively.
 
Mintifi had previously raised $110 million in a Series D funding round from investors such as Premji Invest, Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in March 2023.
 
“In October 2024, the group acquired a 10.65 per cent effective interest in Mintifi Private Limited (Mintifi) for approximately $79.9 million. The group will account for this investment as an equity-accounted associate on account of its significant influence on the board of directors,” Prosus said in its consolidated financial statement for the first half of financial year 2025 (H2FY25).
 
 
Prior to the latest funding round, the supply chain financing platform had raised $170 million across five rounds, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

More From This Section

Startup funding

Insurtech firm Zopper raises $25 million in Series D funding round

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Alpha Alternatives raises Rs 3,800 cr for first close of maiden infra fund

(From left) Saurabh Tiwari, CTO, PolicyBazaar; Ashish Sehdev, VP & Head, APAC Everest Group; Srikanth Subramanian, MD & CEO, Angel One Wealth; Girish Krishna, Director - Payments and Merchant Services, Amazon Pay India

BS BFSI Summit: 'Regulatory compliance key to consumer protection'

(From left) Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance; Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance; Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance; Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance; Gulam Zia, senior executive dire

BFSI Summit: 'Supply pressure for affordable housing despite strong demand'

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank infuses Rs 5,113 cr into India operations for expansion

 
Founded in 2017, Mintifi introduced a buy-now-pay-later solution for the B2B sector, enabling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to utilise its credit line to purchase inventory from principal suppliers.
 
For instance, the firm tapped into large corporate ecosystems with significant bases of distributors and retailers. By working with large conglomerates, the company gains access to their distributor networks and addresses challenges associated with supply chain financing credit.
 
It also helps onboard customers who might not typically qualify for a supply chain finance (SCF) product from a bank.

Also Read

PremiumBusiness-to-business ecommerce platform ElasticRun saw its net loss for FY24 almost halve to Rs 359.6 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 618.99 crore in FY23.

B2B e-commerce platform ElasticRun reduces FY24 loss to Rs 359 crore

startup funding investment

B2B healthcare startup HealthCRED raises $1.2 million in seed funding

PremiumAnkit Parasher

Salt revolutionises B2B cross-border payments for Indian merchants

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Block deal activity hits 6-month low at Rs 25,669 crore as markets wobble

Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger steps down in less than 4 yrs after taking helm

Topics : B2B startups finance sector fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon