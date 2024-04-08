Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Filter Capital closes maiden fund at Rs 800 crore, aims to bolster growth

"Filter Capital announced the successful final close of its first fund - Filter Capital India Fund I. The fund has secured a total corpus of Rs 800 crore," the statement said

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

The fund has so far invested over 30 per cent of its corpus across four investments in SaaS, consumer technology, and B2B services. (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technology-focused venture capital firm Filter Capital on Monday said its has secured Rs 800 crore funding for its maiden fund -- Filter Capital India Fund I.
Indian institutional investors and family offices such as HDFC Fund of Funds, SIDBI, SRI Fund, Oister Global, DSP family office, Akash Prakash, the founder of Amansa Capital, and Harsh Jain, the CEO of Dream11 have committed to the fund, the VC firm said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Filter Capital announced the successful final close of its first fund - Filter Capital India Fund I. The fund has secured a total corpus of Rs 800 crore," the statement said.
Filter Capital is a growth investment firm which targets opportunities in SaaS and tech services where companies are expanding from India into regional and global markets, as well as technology-led businesses in consumer, financial, and business services, where companies are harnessing special demographics spanning Indian consumers and businesses.
"This is the opportunity for Filter Capital. We are privileged to partner with a sophisticated and experienced group of investors who are aligned with our vision to build a leading technology-centric growth investment platform in India," Filter Capital, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Nitin Nayar said.
The fund has so far invested over 30 per cent of its corpus across four investments in SaaS, consumer technology, and B2B services.
The firm's current portfolio companies include Capillary Technologies, an enterprise loyalty SaaS provider, Chalo Mobility, a bus mobility platform, LoadShare Networks, an e-commerce logistics services firm, and THB, an Asia-focused healthcare enterprise SaaS company.
"We seek to partner with capable entrepreneurs whose businesses have reached an inflection point and are poised for rapid growth. We are attracted to business models with clear product-market fit, competitive differentiation, and robust unit economics.
"Through our capital, networks, and expertise, we can help our portfolio companies scale and build enduring businesses," Filter Capital, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Sumit Sinha said.

Also Read

Mahindra Logistics to invest Rs 170 crore in warehousing facility in Maha

Allcargo Supply Chain to add 3 mn sq ft of warehousing space in 2-3 yrs

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Warehousing & Logistics leasing in 2023 exceeded pre-pandemic level by 15%

RIL denies links with Qwik Supply the third largest electoral bond buyer

RBI eases recently tightened regulations for banks' investments in AIFs

PE, VC investments fall to $2.2 billion in Feb as big-ticket deals dry up

Sebi bars JM Financial from acting as lead manager of debt issue

Circumventions of rules industry-wide problem in AIFs: Sebi member Narayan

Mkt regulator Sebi warns investors against fraudsters claiming to be FPIs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : venture capitalists Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon