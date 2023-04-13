close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

The rise in inflows offset some of the pressure on markets, which witnessed sustained selling by foreign investors

Reuters BENGALURU
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds jumped 31% sequentially to 205.34 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) in March, the highest in 12 months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.

 

GRAPHIC - Net equity inflows rises to highest in a year in March

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/EQINFLOWS-MAR/MAR-EQINFLOWS/klvygmmjzvg/chart.png

 

Also Read

MF inflow in equities crosses Rs 1.5-trn for second straight fiscal

FDI equity inflows dip 14% during April-September to $26.9 billion: DPIIT

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

Mutual funds see muted growth in 2022, expect better days in new year

Indian Overseas Bank raises FD rates; senior citizens to get 7.75% interest

Allocate to US-focused funds despite shifting tax landscape: Experts

The rise in inflows offset some of the pressure on markets, which witnessed sustained selling by foreign investors. While Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned buyers in March, the figure was skewed by U.S. firm GQG Partners' $1.87 billion investment into Adani group stocks.

FPIs offloaded 262.10 billion rupees worth of equities in the first three months of 2023. The benchmark has fallen over 2% so far this year despite the recent buying streak.

"From a low of about 22.50 billion rupees in November, the net inflows into equity funds have been steadily increasing every month," said G Pradeepkumar, chief executive of Union Asset Management Company. He added that steady inflows augur well for the future of the equity markets.

 

GRAPHIC - Segment-wise trends

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/SEGMENT-MAR/MAR-SEGMENT/gdpzqnnbgvw/chart.png

 

Small-cap funds accounted for most of the investments at 21.29 billion rupees, while inflows into large-cap funds nearly tripled to 9.11 billion rupees in March from 3.55 billion rupees in the previous month.

Contributions to systematic investment plans (SIPs) - in which investors make regular payments into mutual funds - rose over 4% to a record 142.76 billion rupees from 136.86 billion rupees. Over 700,000 new SIP accounts were opened in March.

 

GRAPHIC - SIP Contribution rises to a record in March

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/SIP-MAR/MAR-SIP/myvmojjwjvr/chart.png

 

SIP contributions had fallen marginally in February after hitting a fresh record in each of the previous six months, data showed.

"A robust SIP book aided inflows into equity schemes," said Ajaykumar Gupta, chief business officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

SIP contributions hit nearly 1.91 trillion rupees since the start of 2022, higher than foreign outflows into Indian equities of 1.39 trillion rupees over the same period.

Liquid funds - those that mature in a short duration of 91 days - logged outflows of 569.24 billion rupees, the most since September 2022, according to AMFI.

The rise in outflows from debt-oriented funds, a typical phenomenon at the end of a calendar or financial year, was driven by rising redemptions and portfolio movements from short-term debt to the longer end of the yield curve, analysts said.

 

GRAPHIC - Liquid funds witness outflows for fourth month in a row 

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/LIQUID-FUNDSM/FUNDSM-LIQ/myvmojjjqvr/chart.png

 

The mutual fund industry, including debt, equity, hybrid and other schemes, logged a total net outflow of 192.64 billion Indian rupees ($2.36 billion), compared to inflows of 95.75 billion rupees in February, AMFI data showed.

 

GRAPHIC - Mutual funds witness net outflows in March

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/NET-FLOWSM/FLOWS-NETM/byvrlxxejve/chart.png

 

The average assets under management fell 1.6% to 40.05 trillion rupees from 40.69 trillion rupees in February.

($1 = 81.8020 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Topics : India's equity mutual funds | mutual fund assets

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon