16th Finance Commission: Centre to replace Rajadhyaksha as member

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha was appointed as a member to the 16th Finance Commission on January 1, 2024

Ruchika Chitravanshi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

The government will appoint a member to the 16th Finance Commission in lieu of Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director, Artha Global, a policy consulting organisation. “Dr Rajadhyaksha has expressed his inability to take up this responsibility due to unforeseen personal circumstances,” a press statement by the Ministry of Finance said. Rajadhyaksha was appointed as a member to the 16th Finance Commission on January 1, 2024. The first meeting of the Commission was held on February 14 under the chairmanship of Arvind Panagariya to discuss terms of reference.
 
The other members of the Commission include Ajay Narayan Jha, member of the 15th FC and former secretary of expenditure, and Annie George Mathew, former special secretary of expenditure. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India, was appointed part-time member of the commission
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

