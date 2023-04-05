close

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12.2% at Rs 1.08 trn in Q4FY23

Bulk deposits were at Rs 31,125 crore compared with Rs 21,890 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Bandhan Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Bandhan Bank's total deposits in the fourth quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 1,08,069 crore, registering a rise of 12.2 per cent over the same period a year ago, the private lender said.

Loans and advances during the quarter ended March 31 was at Rs 1,09,112 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.8 per cent, it said in a release.

Collection efficiency of micro-lending during the period under review came in at 98.5 per cent as against 98 per cent a year ago.

The Kolkata-based bank said its current account, savings account (CASA) in the quarter to March stood at Rs 42,471 crore, representing a growth of six per cent over the corresponding period a year ago.

Bulk deposits were at Rs 31,125 crore compared with Rs 21,890 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, registering a growth of 42.2 per cent.

The loan coverage ratio (LCR) of the bank stood at 157 per cent during the reporting period, the release added.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

