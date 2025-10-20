Monday, October 20, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel, education drag outward remittances under RBI's LRS in August

India's outward remittances fell 17.7% YoY to $2.6 bn in August 2025, led by lower travel and overseas education spending amid tightening US visa norms

The LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permissible current or capital account transactions.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

India’s outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) declined 17.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2025 to $2.6 billion, mainly due to lower international travel and overseas education spending amid US visa restrictions.
 
According to data released by the RBI in its August monthly bulletin, outward remittances under the scheme were $3.21 billion in August 2024.
 
Travel, education categories see sharp fall 
The LRS scheme, introduced in 2004, allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permissible current or capital account transactions. Initially, the limit was $25,000 before being gradually revised upwards.
 
 
Outflows for international travel, the largest component under the scheme, dropped 19.6 per cent YoY to $1.62 billion. Similarly, overseas education outflows declined 23.4 per cent YoY to $319.17 million, compared to $416.4 million in August 2024.

Medical and maintenance remittances also decline 
Remittances for medical treatment fell 47.84 per cent YoY to $3.9 million, while maintenance of close relatives slipped 13.74 per cent to $272.05 million. Funds under the ‘others’ category dropped nearly 67 per cent to $6.7 million, and those under ‘gifts’ declined 22.09 per cent to $190.43 million.
 
Investments buck the trend 
While most segments reported a fall, remittances for purchase of immovable property and investment in equity or debt instruments showed notable growth.
  • Purchase of immovable property rose 60.2 per cent YoY to $36.02 million
  • Equity/debt investments increased 21.45 per cent YoY to $152.2 million
  • Deposits under the scheme declined modestly by 6.2 per cent to $42.75 million
FY26 cumulative outflows down 6.5% 
Between April and August FY26, overall outward remittances stood at $12.02 billion, down 6.5 per cent YoY. The decline was broad-based across categories except for investment-related outflows, including deposits, property purchases, and equity/debt investments.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

