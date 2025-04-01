Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI to work with govt for 'Goldilocks conditions', says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

RBI to work with govt for 'Goldilocks conditions', says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

The RBI shall continue to be supportive to manage excessive volatility without targeting any particular level or band of exchange rate, said Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank will collaborate with the government to improve the inflation targeting framework and to obtain the 'Goldilocks conditions' for inflation and growth through appropriate monetary and fiscal policies, said Governor Sanjay Malhotra in an opinion piece published on Monday. 
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework (FIT) in 2016, which mandates the Reserve Bank of India to guide inflation towards a target of 4 per cent, keeping it within a +/- 2 per cent range on either side. 
The inflation target, to be revised once every five years by the government in consultation with the RBI, is due for the next review in 2026. 
 
The RBI shall continue to be supportive to manage excessive volatility without targeting any particular level or band of exchange rate, Malhotra wrote in the local newspaper, the Times of India, as part of the commemoration of the central bank's 90th anniversary. 

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra raises rate cut hopes with growth-focused policy

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Regulations must not create unintended barriers to financial inclusion: Guv

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

UCBs must be mindful of responsibilities: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Premiumcustomer complaints, complaints

The rise and rise of customer complaints: Which states rank the highest?

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Perform or perish: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra to banks on customer service

The RBI will endeavour further to improve transparency, enhance consultation, coordination and collaboration and raise accountability through various measures, he reiterated. 
"We'll continue to be proactive, agile and flexible in our attempt to support economic growth," the governor said.
The central bank will continue to take initiatives to internationalise the rupee and globalise the country's payment systems, he added.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumbank, banks

Banks, financial institutions raise Rs 1.17 trillion via CDs in two weeks

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank fiasco prompts large state-run banks to tap CD market

cash, rupee

Arya.ag NBFC arm does Rs 2,000 crore commodity financing in FY25

PremiumTax, new tax bill, tax bill, financial

New financial year set to bring key tax, pension, and MSME reforms

Credit Card

Credit card spends at 7-month low in Feb amid stress in unsecured loans

Topics : Inflation Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon