Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for first time in FY24

India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time this financial year after the Reserve Bank of India's temporary liquidity withdrawal move and tax outflows.
Banking system liquidity stood at a deficit or 236 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) as of Aug. 21, according to RBI data.
Surplus had hit a high of Rs 2.8 trillion at the start of this month, but has since been dropping, especially after the RBI told banks to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 10% on increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, which has led to withdrawal of over one trillion rupees.
Also Read
RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI
Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram
Commercial paper rates may rise further as liquidity dries up, say analysts
Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June
India's trade deficit rises to $22.12 bn in May, highest since Dec 2022
Shadow banking: India bets on Jio and a boom, while China hits a funk
Birics' development bank aims to issue first Indian rupee bond by October
Short-term govt bond rates harden after incremental CRR guidelines
Why did the Bank of Baroda want to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow?
BoB withdraws Sunny Deol's villa auction notice, cites technical reasons
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)