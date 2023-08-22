Confirmation

Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for first time in FY24

Banking system liquidity stood at a deficit or 236 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) as of Aug. 21, according to RBI data

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

Surplus had hit a high of Rs 2.8 trillion at the start of this month, but has since been dropping, especially after the RBI told banks to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
India's banking system liquidity has slipped into deficit for the first time this financial year after the Reserve Bank of India's temporary liquidity withdrawal move and tax outflows.
Banking system liquidity stood at a deficit or 236 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) as of Aug. 21, according to RBI data.
Surplus had hit a high of Rs 2.8 trillion at the start of this month, but has since been dropping, especially after the RBI told banks to hold an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 10% on increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, which has led to withdrawal of over one trillion rupees.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian banking system Banking system RBI

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

