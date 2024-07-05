Cashless claim denied? Bank on credit card, pledge gold or fixed deposit

A recent survey by Policybazaar.com found that many people with health insurance policies face challenges when denied the cashless facility and forced to make upfront payments at hospitals. About 70 per cent of reimbursement claimants reported taking loans from formal or informal sources or dipping into savings meant for other life goals.

When is cashless not available?

One scenario is when the patient seeks treatment at a hospital that is not part of the insurer’s network. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently launched the “Cashless Anywhere” facility but it is in its infancy.

Another scenario can