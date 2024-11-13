Business Standard
Centre wants states to cut down delay in formation of finance commissions

According to the agenda note of the conference, the Centre is expected to request states to direct SFCs to submit interim reports of their recommendations on fund distribution to avoid disruptions in

Finance Commission

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

The central government is likely to urge states to cut down delays in the formation of State Finance Commissions (SFCs) and limit their extensions to ensure that fund distribution to local bodies aligns with the award period, at a conclave to be held tomorrow.
 
The conclave, titled ‘Devolution to Development’, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, aims to facilitate dialogue on enhancing the efficiency and timeliness of SFCs in fund allocation to local bodies, with experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from various states.
 
According to the agenda note of the conference, the Centre is expected to request states to direct SFCs to submit interim reports of their recommendations on fund distribution to avoid disruptions in local governance.
 
 
State Finance Commissions (SFCs) are constitutional bodies that review and revise the financial position of panchayati raj institutions and urban local governments. The SFC is appointed by the state government every five years under Article 243I of the Constitution.
 
However, several states lack proper SFCs for fund distribution to urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions, which impairs their functioning.
 
In addition, the Centre might also encourage states to establish permanent infrastructure for SFCs and set up a dedicated cell within the state finance department to manage data collection, collation, and updates on local government finances, ensuring data availability when required.
 
Officials said the conclave would strive to develop a comprehensive roadmap to professionalise SFC operations and ensure they effectively support urban and rural local bodies.
 
There will also be discussions on strategies to enhance the fiscal capacity of panchayats by aligning SFC functions with the recommendations of the Central Finance Commission.

Topics : Finance Commission finance sector State revenues

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

