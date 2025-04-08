Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Amid Donald Trump's tariff offensive, China lets yuan slide to 19-month low

Amid Donald Trump's tariff offensive, China lets yuan slide to 19-month low

The onshore yuan fell to its weakest level since September 2023 as Beijing signals policy shift to support exporters and counter US trade pressure

Yuan

China’s tightly controlled currency fell to its weakest level in 19 months on Tuesday, as Beijing allowed the renminbi, also known as the Chinese yuan to slip further amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s tightly controlled currency fell to its weakest level in 19 months on Tuesday, as Beijing allowed the renminbi, also known as the Chinese yuan to slip further amid escalating trade tensions with the United States. The move signals a calibrated shift in China’s currency policy, aimed at shielding exporters from the impact of rising tariffs, even as it raises concerns over capital flight and financial stability.
 
The onshore yuan touched 7.34 to the US dollar, its lowest since September 2023, while the more freely traded offshore Yuan hovered around 7.352. Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the official reference rate — the midpoint around which the currency is allowed to move within a 2 per cent band — at 7.2038 per $. This marked the first time since September 2023 that the yuan was officially fixed beyond the psychologically significant 7.2 level.
 
 

Why is the Chinese yuan sliding?

  The depreciation follows fresh threats from US President Donald Trump to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods if Beijing proceeds with its retaliatory measures. China’s Ministry of Commerce denounced the threat as “another mistake” and vowed to fight “to the end,” further intensifying the trade standoff.
 
For months, the PBOC resisted allowing the Yuan to weaken past 7.2, prioritising currency stability. But Tuesday’s move suggests a possible policy shift. Analysts now see the central bank allowing more flexibility in the exchange rate to absorb external shocks. Still, a sharp depreciation remains unlikely due to the risk of capital outflows — a concern that continues to shadow Beijing’s monetary decisions.
 

Will devaluation work as a buffer against Trump’s tariffs?

  A weaker yuan offers a tactical advantage in the trade war. It lowers the price of Chinese goods in dollar terms, making exports more competitive and helping to offset the impact of US tariffs. With Chinese shipments to the US under pressure, a cheaper currency may allow exporters to retain market share by boosting demand in other regions and easing some pressure on profit margins.

Also Read

Elon Musk

Tariffs take a toll: Musk's wealth drops below $300 bn amid market slump

Gun, Guns, Rifle

After immigration & tariffs, Trump admin looks to undo gun control policies

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to protect jobs of sacked WB teachers

Malaika Arora

Warrant against Malaika Arora after she skips court in 2012 brawl case

Air travel, passengers, aviation, airports

REAL ID must to board US domestic flights from May 7. Know all about it

 
While devaluation may help exporters take the edge off tariffs, a significant drop could trigger competitive devaluations globally, analysts caution.
 
The broader strategic calculus is delicate. Allowing the Yuan to weaken offers short-term relief for exporters and the domestic economy. But it could also provoke anger in Washington, where accusations of currency manipulation are never far from the surface.
 

Risks of a weaker yuan for China 

The trade-off facing Beijing is complex. On one side, a weaker yuan may offer much-needed support to an export-driven economy grappling with slowing growth. On the other, it raises the risk of financial instability through higher import costs, potential inflation, and accelerated capital flight.
 
Moreover, sharp depreciation could provoke further retaliation from trading partners, deepening China’s economic isolation. For now, Beijing appears committed to a middle path — modest currency adjustment, selective market intervention, and close monitoring of external risks, according to a Reuters report.

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian Rupee ends above 86/$; Falls by 42 paise ahead of MPC decision

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC may cut repo rate again: Key terms, projections and what to expect

US dollar indian rupee

Indian Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 85.87/$; RBI's MPC meet in focus

Premiumbanks

Q4 result preview: Banks' net profit likely fell 4% on NIM pressure

Premiummoney, financial, cash, rupee

8th Pay Commission: State govts want parleys before final report

Topics : BS Web Reports Yuan China economy Trump tariffs Trump trade tariff Trump trade policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon