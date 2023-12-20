Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Shadow lenders decline after RBI tightened norms for investments by banks

Indian Shadow lenders declined after the nation's central bank tightened norms for investments by banks and other regulated entities into alternative investment funds to plug lending loopholes.

RBI

The tighter norms for banks and other RBI-regulated entities barred investments in any scheme of alternative investment funds that have downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the entity, the central bank said on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu and Alex Gabriel Simon

Indian Shadow lenders declined after the nation’s central bank tightened norms for investments by banks and other regulated entities into alternative investment funds to plug lending loopholes. 
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. declined as much as 7.1% and IIFL Finance Ltd. slipped 7.7%, the most since December 2022. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Sundaram Finance Ltd., and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. were also among the losers on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tighter norms for banks and other RBI-regulated entities barred investments in any scheme of alternative investment funds that have downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the entity, the central bank said on Tuesday. Existing investments will either have to be liquidated in 30 days or the lenders have to provision their investment in the AIFs.

Lenders plunged on concerns they will face potential mark-to-market losses if they liquidate the investments, or their balance sheets take a one-time hit in case of provisions. The move comes after the member of Securities and Exchange Board of India, the nation’s stock market regulator, early this month flagged concerns over instances of AIFs being used to mask loans in the financial system. 

The move is aimed at addressing concerns relating to the so-called “possible evergreening.” according to the RBI. Certain transactions have raised “regulatory concerns,” where lenders have taken indirect loan exposure to their borrowers through investments in these funds, the central bank said in a notification Tuesday. 

“With the loophole plugged, expect some stressed accounts to be recognized as non-performing assets in the coming quarters,” IIFL Securities analysts Rikin Shah and Viral Shah, wrote in a note. 

Also Read

Bengaluru experiences its second No Shadow Day today, check why it happens

Piramal Enterprises surges 9% on plan to consider share buyback on July 28

Piramal Enterprises board approves buyback of 14 mn shares at Rs 1,750 cr

Shadow banking: India bets on Jio and a boom, while China hits a funk

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Inflation to ease to 4.6% in the first three quarters of 2024-25: RBI

Only 18% digital loan borrowers understand data privacy rules: Study

UPI transactions up 118% in semi-urban, rural retail stores in 2023: Study

Interventions in forex market to curb excessive volatility: RBI to IMF

Sebi mandates periodic PFMIs assessment for depositories, clearing corps

Topics : RBI shadow banking Indian lenders Piramal Enterprises IIFL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon