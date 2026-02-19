EPFO likely to link with govt databases to enhance compliance monitoring

The retirement fund manager is currently examining a one-time data dump for 2023-2024 (FY24) and FY25 that it received from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), according to a government official, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

Last November, the EPFO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GeM, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, to ensure monthly verification of provident fund contributions by service providers.

GeM is the Centre’s online public procurement platform where central ministries, state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies can purchase goods and services online. Suppliers register on the platform to sell to government buyers.

The GST department has also agreed in principle to share establishment registration data following official correspondence between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Department of Revenue, the official said. The data exchange aims to enable more effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) and strengthen EPFO’s compliance framework, said the official.

The PMVBRY scheme with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore is being implemented by the EPFO. Establishments applying for benefits under the scheme are required to furnish GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Number) to avail them.

An email sent to the EPFO did not elicit a response till press time.

EPFO is also expanding data integration with state governments to widen compliance checks. Its payroll data is regularly shared with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The data-sharing process with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is also in its advanced stages, while further details are awaited from other states.

The official said the communication sent to state governments for database integration with the EPFO may also go to central ministries and financial sector regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India, once the necessary technical arrangements and MoUs are finalised.

The EPFO has also shared its master database of employer establishments with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). While the EPFO is still awaiting reciprocal data from the MSME ministry, ESIC shared its establishment database in August 2025, and integration work is currently underway.

Additionally, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) held a meeting with the EPFO’s Compliance Audit & Intelligence Unit and Information Services Division last October. An agreement was reached to share data both regularly and through a one-time data dump with the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

DGMS, a statutory body under the labour ministry, regulates safety, health and welfare standards in mines across India.

Connecting the dots