Home / Finance / News / Firstsource signs pact to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions

Firstsource signs pact to acquire UK-based Pastdue Credit Solutions

The acquisition is subject to UK Financial Conduct Authority approval, Firstsource said in an exchange filing

Founded on July 21, 2005, Pastdue Credit Solutions offers white-label, early arrears, and debt collections and recovery services. Representative Picture.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has announced a deal to acquire Pastdue Credit Solutions, a UK-based debt collection company, which serves several of the United Kingdom's (UK’s) leading organisations, including major banks, utility providers, telecom firms, and government agencies.
 
The acquisition is subject to UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval, Firstsource announced in an exchange filing.
 
Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of specialist Business Process Services (BPS), delivering end-to-end customer lifecycle solutions across industries such as healthcare, telecom and banking, financial services and investments (BFSI).
 
Founded on July 21, 2005, Pastdue Credit Solutions offers white-label, early arrears, and debt collections and recovery services.
 
 
Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said, “Pastdue Credit Solutions’ deep expertise in first- and third-party collections, particularly across utilities, financial services, and the public sector, strengthens our capabilities in a space that is both critical and growing. This acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to build a differentiated collections business with strong sectoral depth and local delivery capabilities across the UK.”

Phil Grant, Chairman of Pastdue Credit Solutions, said, “With Firstsource’s global reach, deep domain expertise, and strong culture of innovation, coupled with its long-established credentials in debt collection, this move will pave the way for us to scale our impact, strengthen our services, broaden our offering and unlock new opportunities together.”
 
The company aims to use artificial intelligence and digital-first approach, "With rising consumer debt, a growing role for private agencies in public sector collections, and over £1.9 billion in market opportunity. Firstsource is strongly positioned to scale with purpose - delivering greater value to clients and expanding its footprint in the market."
 
Pastdue Credit Solutions was recently ranked third among top Indian employers in the UK, according to the India Meets Britain Tracker 2025 report by Grant Thornton.
 
From November 2023 to October 2024, Pastdue Credit Solutions Limited reported a turnover of £16.9 million, marking a 40.8 per cent increase year-on-year, and an operating profit of £3.4 million, up 277.8 per cent YoY. From November 2022 to October 2023, the company recorded a turnover of £12.0 million, a 3.2 per cent decline from the year before, and an operating profit of £0.9 million, down 52.6 per cent. For the period from November 2021 to October 2022, turnover stood at £12.4 million, with an operating profit of £1.9 million.

Topics : acquisition Merger and Acquisition Firstsource Solutions

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

