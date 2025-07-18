Friday, July 18, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / IFC announces equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility

IFC announces equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility

IFC makes its first-ever equity investment in an EV platform, investing $20 million in Transvolt Mobility to help scale its electric fleet and create 8,200 jobs over the next five years

Equity

Equity

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced an equity investment of $20 million in Transvolt Mobility. This is IFC’s first equity investment in an EV platform in India and globally.
 
This investment will enable Transvolt to scale its electric fleet portfolio to 3,500 vehicles and create 8,200 jobs in the next five years. It will also support the company’s long-term goal of deploying 8,000 heavy commercial EVs such as buses and trucks across India.
 
Dheeraj Jhawar, Director and co-founder, Transvolt Mobility, said, "This investment strengthens our resolve to build a scalable, sustainable commercial EV platform. With IFC’s support, we aim to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport and build inclusive solutions that are aligned with national and global sustainability goals.” 
 
 
Debasis Mohanty, CEO and co-founder, Transvolt Mobility, added, “Transvolt is India’s first integrated and OEM-agnostic EV platform that owns and operates electric buses and trucks for both government and private sector clients. The company is focused on delivering zero-emission mobility solutions aligned with global sustainable transportation goals."

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

IFC invests Rs 860 crore in Cube InvIT's sustainability-linked bond

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy acquires Osam Dairy for ₹271 crore to expand into eastern India

Netflix

In a first, Netflix dives into generative AI with new sci-fi series debut

Udaan

Udaan acquires retail technology startup ShopKirana ahead of IPO

ZIM vs NZ: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is at 4 pm IST today.

ZIM vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Tri-Nation T20 series: NZ win the toss, elect to bowl first against the hosts

 
India’s ambitious push toward clean mobility aims to electrify 800,000 buses, replace 10 per cent of diesel trucks with 400,000 electric trucks, and achieve 18 per cent electrification of small commercial vehicles (SCVs) by deploying 111,000 e-SCVs. This transition presents an opportunity to invest in scalable EV solutions across public and private fleets and mobilise an estimated $200 billion to meet the country’s targets.
 
Vikram Kumar, IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Asia and the Pacific, said: “India’s transition to sustainable transport hinges on scalable solutions, and this investment leverages private sector innovation and technological advances to drive sustainable transportation. Transvolt has been a key partner of IFC, and through our collaboration, we aim to enhance market competitiveness in the sector by enabling the electrification of public and private fleets operated by municipalities and corporations, demonstrating the commercial viability of electric fleets, and expanding access to quality urban transport.” 
 
Imad N Fakhoury, IFC’s Regional Director for South Asia, said: “As IFC’s first-ever equity investment in an EV platform, in the country and globally, it reinforces our commitment to India’s EV roadmap, supports the country’s transition goals, enables job creation, while contributing to long-term economic growth. IFC’s private sector solutions such as e-mobility are key to the World Bank Group’s approach to support the Government of India’s urban transformation agenda.”

More From This Section

PremiumState Bank of India, SBI

₹25K cr SBI QIP draws bids worth ₹1 trn; LIC, domestic MFs lead charge

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee drops to three-week low as dollar strengthens, FPIs limit fall

sbi

SBI eyes ₹25,000 crore via record QIP, sets floor at 2.5% discount

bonds

Corporate bonds gain favour as government securities' yields remain steady

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

NPCI adds 13 Indian banks to India-Singapore UPI-PayNow platform

Topics : International Finance Corporation equity investments microfinance industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon