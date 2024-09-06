Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee second-worst performing Asian currency against US dollar in Aug

Rupee second-worst performing Asian currency against US dollar in Aug

Indian currency has depreciated by 0.6 per cent in this financial year

Rupee, Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rupee became the second worst Asian currency in August, after Bangladesh's Taka. While most Asian currencies gained against the dollar, both Rupee and Taka weakened. The Indian unit was down 0.17 per cent in August and 0.13 per cent in September so far against the dollar. While the currency weakened in the last two months, the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention ensured that volatility was least as the currency traded in a tight range. Intervention also prevented the rupee from hitting the psychological level of 84 per dollar.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the current financial year (FY25), the rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent. It was the third most stable Asian currency against the US dollar in the last financial year (FY24) after the Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar, primarily due to timely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. The rupee depreciated by 1.5 per cent over the year against 7.8 per cent in FY23.
 

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Strong fundamentals keep growth story intact: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Provide more employment opportunities to women, RBI Guv Das tells banks

Rupee, Indian rupee

India's shrinking balance of payments surplus keeps rupee near record lows

Shipping, trade, import, export

Interest equalisation scheme for exporters extended for another month

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

To boost capex, FinMin relaxes norms for expenditure exceeding Rs 500 cr

Also Read

Rupee

Rupee opens 2 paise higher at 83.95 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.97 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee drops to record low amid negative global cues, RBI support aids

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee appreciates 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade today

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : Rupee vs dollar currency market Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOMach Conferences SME IPOEx-Dividend TodayEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon