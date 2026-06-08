Fund managers see duration headwinds easing, but await better entry points

However, most continue to favour shorter-duration papers while waiting for more attractive entry points in the long end of the curve.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent on Friday but unveiled a series of measures aimed at boosting overseas inflows. Simultaneously, the government exempted foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains earned on investments in government securities.

Fund managers said the steps should help ease concerns around India's balance of payments (BoP), a key overhang for the bond market in recent months.

"These measures should serve to put a floor under the BoP narrative, and one will look forward to some meaningful capital flows in the months ahead. This will also help to directly alleviate funding stress for banks. It will also make inclusion of Indian government bonds in global indices more likely," said Suyash Choudhary, chief investment officer-fixed income at Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF).

Choudhary added that bond valuations remain attractive and that Bandhan MF will continue to maintain an overweight stance on duration.

Most other fund managers, however, remain cautious on long-duration bonds, citing global uncertainties and the possibility of further rate hikes.

"Given the RBI's inflation forecast, we believe that 75 basis points of rate hikes are very much on the cards through the rest of FY27. Given the elevated global bond yields and challenges of higher debt and inflation, we believe that the yield curve can steepen incrementally, with the short-term money market curve being the biggest gainer as liquidity is likely to improve," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income, PGIM India MF.

"The front end of the curve should rally from the status quo on rates, while the ultra-long end may benefit from anticipated foreign demand under FAR. But that optimism comes with a caveat. The sharper upward revision in inflation is not easily ignored, and it quietly keeps the possibility of rate hikes alive," said Siddharth Chaudhary, head-fixed income, Bajaj Finserv AMC.

Axis MF, in its latest note to investors, has recommended a wait-and-watch approach. The fund house said the best time to add duration would be after the first rate hike or if crude oil prices fall below $75 a barrel. It also noted that longer-duration bonds, particularly those with maturities of 30 years and above, would become attractive if yields rise beyond 7.9 per cent.