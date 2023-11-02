Fund pick: UTI Flexi Cap Fund

Fund pick: DSP Flexi Cap Fund
Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Regular Plan Growth
Fund pick: HDFC TaxSaver Fund
Fund pick: Aditya BSL Dynamic Bond Fund
Fund pick: Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
CEA V Ananatha Nageswaran sees RBI holding fire if US Fed hikes rate again
Unsecured retail loans burgeoned on banks' books in Covid-19's aftermath
More than 97% of Rs 2,000 note returned till October 31, says RBI
India's UPI transactions scale new high in Oct; clock Rs 17.2 trn in value
TVS Credit Services posts 14% rise in AUM at Rs 23,516 cr as of Sep