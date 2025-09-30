Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

Govt keeps interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter beginning October 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from 1st October, 2025 and ending on 31st December, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

 

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the sixth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Small Savings Interest Rates

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

