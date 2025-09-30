Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Election Commission releases final voter list for Bihar after SIR exercise

Election Commission releases final voter list for Bihar after SIR exercise

The voter list can be downloaded from ECI's official website; physical copies of the electoral roll will be made available to all district election officers

Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, the draft electoral roll was published on August 1 this year. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released the final electoral roll for Bihar Assembly elections that are scheduled for October-November.
 
The voter list can be downloaded from ECI's official website. Physical copies of the electoral roll will be made available to all District Election Officers-cum-District Magistrates. According to media reports, the final roll will also be provided to all recognised national and state-level political parties.
 
Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign, the draft electoral roll was published on August 1 this year. It included names of over 72.4 million voters who had submitted their enumeration forms.
 
 
However, the number of voters who appeared in the 2024 Bihar Lok Sabha elections stood at 78.9 million. During the SIR, names of at least 6.5 million voters were removed who were deceased or had migrated from the state.
 
According to the Election Commission, over 36,000 voters filed claims to add their names, while 217,000 voters applied for the deletion of names. Moreover, around 300,000 voters were issued notices for not submitting the required documents.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

